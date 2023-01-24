A host of cannabis industry players, along with a handful of curious consumers, lined up on Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village on Tuesday morning to be the first visitors at the state’s second recreational dispensary: Smacked LLC.

Smacked's public opening didn’t garner anywhere near as big a crowd as the debut of the state's first shop, which was opened by the nonprofit Housing Works last month. But the store fulfills a key piece of the social equity promise state cannabis officials made when they began building the new industry: It’s the first dispensary in New York to be owned and operated by someone with a past marijuana conviction.

Perhaps because this opening took place in the morning rather than in the late afternoon, only about 35 people had lined up when the doors were set to open at 10 a.m. By contrast, hundreds of customers turned out to the Housing Works opening.

First in line at Smacked was Coss Marte, a Lower East Sider who applied for his own license through the state’s Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary program and is still awaiting a determination.

“I feel like everybody that's been impacted by the justice system should be out here supporting,” said Marte, who has also served time for marijuana charges. “I feel like we deserve this chance to be first.”

The first official purchase was a symbolic one. Roland Conner, the owner of Smacked, bought some weed from his son, Darius. The elder Conner said he had previously been arrested on marijuana charges and didn’t want his son to go down the same path.

“It’s an opportunity to right the wrongs” of the past, he said. “This is a beautiful moment for me and my family.”

Industry players showed up to lend their support – but also to network and sketch out future plans. Jim Amend, the vice president of expansion operations at a cannabis company called Mammoth Distribution, was there representing a Los Angeles-based brand called Heavy Hitters, which makes products ranging from vapes to pre-rolled joints and edibles.

“We hope to be on every shelf as the [dispensaries] open up,” said Amend, adding that the brand is already working with licensed cannabis processors in New York to bring its products here. “We believe that we have a product that will fit well within the New York marketplace.”