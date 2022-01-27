On the rocky banks of Newtown Creek on Thursday, local environmental activists hauled out five large black contractor bags worth of trash – a shoe, beer cans, masks and lots of plastic. They didn’t gather in Maspeth to remedy a superfund site soiled with decades worth of dumping, but rather to call upon Gov. Kathy Hochul to put pressure on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to reject a new permit for National Grid, which runs the Greenpoint Energy Facility located just across the creek.

The London-based utility provider wants to expand the facility’s capacity to convert liquid fuel to natural gas, which the rallyers characterize as a step in the wrong direction and a violation of environmental justice laws.

Thursday morning, local environmental groups sent a petition with 11,800 names to the Hochul, a regional DEC office and its commissioner, Basil Seggos, to vote no on the decision expected February 7th. They were joined by U.S. Congresswomen Nydia Velazquez and Carolyn Maloney along with New York City Councilmembers Sandy Nurse and Lincoln Restler.

The area has historically been an industrial dumping ground, and the neighborhood is home to a wastewater treatment plant, a Department of Sanitation storage yard, an oil refinery, fuel suppliers, asphalt and concrete manufacturers, a recycling center — and the Greenpoint Energy Center, which has been providing natural gas for over 50 years.

National Grid plans to add two liquid natural gas (LNG) vaporizers to the facility’s existing collection of six. LNG vaporizers are essentially big boilers that transform liquid fossil fuels, mostly methane, into a gas that can be delivered to homes for heat and cooking. As such, they are used only during peak demand such as in winter for heating homes.

The British multinational company said in an interview with WNYC/Gothamist these additional units are necessary to meet the anticipated higher energy demands forecasted for the future.

“Prove it,” said Anthony Ingraffea, the civil engineering professor at Cornell University who prepared an environmental assessment on behalf of Sane Energy, a renewables advocacy group, to respond to National Grid’s project