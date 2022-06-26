A 67-year-old woman was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was critically injured after a driver struck several pedestrians on Saturday night while allegedly fleeing the police. Three other victims were also hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

The deadly rampage unfolded in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn at around 7 p.m., after officers said they observed two individuals smoking marijuana in a vehicle with mismatched plates that they suspected to be stolen. As police approached the vehicle, the driver fled at an “extremely high rate of speed,” according to NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison.

Police said the driver veered into oncoming traffic, striking a cyclist head-on, before hitting 67-year-old Lynn Christopher and her 8-year-old grandson near the crosswalk of Ralph Avenue and Macon Street. The vehicle then collided with the driver of a Honda Accord, then ran over a third pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said.

Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 8-year-old victim remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, officials said. The cyclist, Honda Accord driver, and third pedestrian were all hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was taken into custody, while another fled the scene and remained at large, police said. No charges have been filed.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mayor Eric Adams cast blame for the crash on the state’s bail reform legislation, arguing that the law had allowed repeat car-jackers to avoid jail time – while also acknowledging that he did not have any information about the suspects.

“Without even knowing who they are, I guarantee you they have a long criminal record,” Adams said. “I guarantee you they have a history.”

Pointing to an 81% increase in grand larceny auto in the surrounding precinct so far this year, Adams added that officers were frustrated by the sense that those they arrested were being allowed back on the street.

“A small number of bad people think they can do bad things and get out of jail because we have a bad criminal justice system,” he said.

But other elected officials said the Adams administration should do more to address the growing number of crashes on city streets. Several local residents have noted that the site of the crash has long been a hotspot for speeding and reckless driving.

“This accident is a failure of policy and infrastructure,” Councilmember Chi Ossé, who represents the area, said on Twitter. “Enough of the pushback, [Mayor Adams] let’s get it done and save lives.