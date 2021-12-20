The advocacy group Transportation Alternatives pushed de Blasio before he was even elected to view street safety as more than an environmental or quality of life issue, but as an issue about equity and health. Executive Director Danny Harris said the big changes on Queens Boulevard and the installation of busways that helped speed up bus times should’ve been replicated across the city.

The first busway on 14th Street in Manhattan was installed in 2019, and limits the vehicles allowed on the streets to give priority to buses. The MTA reports eastbound buses on 14th Street are traveling 22% to 47% faster than before the busway was created, saving riders nearly 10 minutes if they ride from one end of 14th Street to the other. Now, there are six more busways total in the city: Three in Queens, two in Manhattan (the other in Washington Heights) and two in downtown Brooklyn.

“Where have those projects been replicated at scale? Whether it's to save lives or to scale what's working?” Harris said. “No, we have a lot of great projects, but it's hard to look citywide and see a completely transformed streetscape where the streets are really meeting the needs of New Yorkers.”

De Blasio did increase the number of bike lanes, too. By the end of the year, the city expects to have completed installation of 162 miles of on-street protected bike lanes, for a total of 198 miles, as well as installing 252 miles of “conventional” — that is paint on the ground — bike lanes, for a citywide total of 482 miles. And CitiBikes are even more ubiquitous, from 6,499 bikes in 2013 to 23,472 bikes now. While Citibike is privately funded, it must work with the DOT and neighborhoods to install new docks.

Still Harris’ group said the mayor was too car-centric and refused to eliminate parking spots that he believes could’ve been put to better use.

“No one is winning on our streets because our city continues to pit us against each other,” Harris said. “The city has us all fighting for crumbs, right? You have to decide whether you want a bike corral or a tree, or a safe place for your kids to be able to cross the street. Meanwhile, you know, cars are able to do whatever they want.”

He said he was extremely disappointed with how de Blasio handled the pandemic, when it came to street safety. In May 2020, de Blasio convened a panel of transportation experts to come up with ways to use streets better when the city reopened. Harris said the mayor didn’t take up any of the groups’ recommendations or even acknowledge receiving the report.

City Council Member and soon-to-be City Comptroller Brad Lander also said the pandemic was a wasted opportunity to make major changes to street safety. “You can see in the data, sort of elevation of various kinds of mental health disorders. I think that dangerously reckless driving is in that category and that there just is more of it at the moment,” Lander said. “And we did not have any response to that.”

Lander, who’s been a vocal advocate for street safety and using the council to hold dangerous drivers accountable through city legislation, said overall de Blasio’s eight years have been uneven.

“It's always been a mixed story,” Lander said. “Some good things got done that have saved lives. But not with a fully bold agenda for transforming our streets to make them safer.”

The city stands behind its efforts.

“Vision Zero has become a national model for addressing traffic violence,” de Blasio spokesperson Mitch Schwartz wrote in a statement. “But this administration’s most powerful legacy is that the streets of New York City, simply put, look a lot different than they used to. Massive bike lane infrastructure has nurtured a cycling boom. We’ve built almost half of the bus lanes that have ever existed. New Yorkers can play outside on an Open Street and enjoy a meal in an old parking spot. None of that was easy, and there’s plenty of work left to do. But all of it made this city safer and more livable. It’s a legacy worth building on for the next phase of this fight.”