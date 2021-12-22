The busy stretch of Atlantic Avenue along the border of Cypress Hills and East New York in Brooklyn used to be exclusively home to low-slung warehouses, auto body shops, vacant lots, checkered with a handful of residences.

Now, several large apartment complexes as tall as 14 stories jut up from the horizon, in various stages of completion. Recently demolished buildings have been cordoned off with construction fencing, primed for new residential towers with a mix market-rate and subsidized housing. The activity was born out of Mayor BIll de Blasio’s rezoning of Cypress Hills and East New York in 2016.

Five years after the de Blasio administration rezoned a 190-block swath of the two neighborhoods, just over 100 new units of below market-rate housing have opened so far to tenants. That’s out of a promised 1,200 apartments that were supposed to have broken ground by 2018, according to figures collected from community groups and confirmed by the city.

And the city made an even larger projection: the rezoned area would be a bustling reinvigorated neighborhood with 6,400 new apartments by 2030, half of which would be below-market rate. Five years on, it’s not clear if that will ever come to pass.

East New York was the first strike in the mayor’s lofty plan to create or preserve hundreds of thousands of affordable units throughout the five boroughs — a lynchpin of his 2013 campaign promise to reduce inequality and end New York’s “Tale of Two Cities.”

The administration announced its push to rezone 15 neighborhoods in 2014 with the aim of enabling the construction of more below-market development. De Blasio’s plan was to give middle- and low-income families a chance to stay in their communities amid the tide of gentrification. He has since been criticized for not focusing on housing for very low-income families, even as the homeless population spiked on his watch.

And while his affordable housing goals, as defined by City Hall, appear within reach, it hasn’t been easy. And the challenges around the East New York rezoning were a prologue for the zoning fights the mayor would face throughout his two terms in office.

The selection of East New York as the first neighborhood to be rezoned led to a contentious, months-long fight as the proposal churned through the city’s cumbersome, multi-layered land-use process.

Residents, community leaders and advocates say some of their worst fears about the rezoning, which sparked street protests and demonstrations at City Hall in 2016, are coming to pass. The city hasn’t made good on some of its core promises to the neighborhood, critics argue, while the rezoning triggered a surge in real estate speculation that’s further pinching vulnerable tenants and homeowners.

“Is the East New York rezoning a blessing or a curse on our community? Right now, it’s been a curse on our community,” said Albert Scott, chair of a local homeowner’s association and longtime community activist and critic of the rezoning. “It’s just a mechanism for displacement.”

Asked about progress on the East New York rezoning plan, Jeremy House, a spokesperson for the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development, initially stated 1,200 new apartments had already been constructed in the rezoned area. After several follow up requests, House clarified that number included units that were yet to be constructed or in progress. He added that overall 3,900 affordable units had been financed by the city, though that number appeared to include units all across the East New York community district, not just in the rezoned area.

"[The rezoning] has spearheaded millions [in] investments into local parks, a new school, and several 100% affordable developments," House said. "The rezoning has been a tremendous success in setting a path for a more affordable and equitable neighborhood.”