The first phase of dredging at the Gowanus Canal is expected to take at least three years to complete, but the city government and private developers are already moving ahead on their plans to transform its industrial landscape into a residential neighborhood filled with new glass towers. Real estate investors have spent hundreds of millions of dollars buying up polluted properties and demolishing warehouses along both sides of the canal, in anticipation of the city’s long-planned rezoning. Empty lots now line the shoreline, and new buildings are already rising.

The best place to view this future vision for the Gowanus Canal is also at its first dredging site, where the shoreline on both sides is owned by billionaire developers. The luxury apartments at 363 Bond Street and 365 Bond were built by Lightstone, a real estate company with a $6.5 billion portfolio. Across the canal, a new tower designed by internationally known architects Herzog & de Meuron is now rising in a heavily polluted former Brownfield site, as part of the Powerhouse Arts campus. This site once housed a long-abandoned power station known as The Batcave, which will soon become a contemporary art center founded by Joshua Rechnitz, the wealthy philanthropist who bought the site for $7 million in 2012.

The Gowanus Canal has suffered from hundreds of years of neglect, and the neighborhoods surrounding it have lived with its toxicity for decades. For them, the Superfund cleanup is a clear victory for the environment.

“To see it being dredged up is, to me, a visual of everything we have been fighting for. It’s an acknowledgement of the fact that an entire community has come together to support the EPA,” said Katia Kelly, a Carroll Gardens resident and a member of the CAG, who has been advocating for the Superfund process for more than a decade. “I think there is an immense amount of pride that we were able to see the ‘black mayonnaise’ finally be removed from the bottom of the canal, because we fought so hard for it.”

At the same time, the fact that the canal will likely never be completely restored to a natural habitat safe for, say, swimming, raises some serious questions about any future plans to build along its shoreline.

“Our Gowanus Canal is so polluted that there is no way we are ever, ever going to clean it up. We shouldn’t call these cleanups, they are containment of toxic material,” said Kelly, who opposes the city’s current plans to rezone the neighborhood.

The proposed rezoning would allow new residential towers, some up to 22 stories high, to be built on top of permanently polluted industrial sites. “We are just starting the cleanup. Can’t we wait another 10 years, to make sure we don’t put people in danger?” she added. “The rezoning should be done carefully… The city shouldn’t go ahead and put people in harm’s way, in the way they are intending.”