New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing a major rethink of how the state approaches liquor regulation – by easing restrictions on liquor licenses that have created $1 million-plus barriers to entry for would-be bar owners in some communities.

In his State of the State address on Tuesday afternoon, Murphy proposed the state “gradually relax” a population cap on liquor licenses — local governments are only allowed to issue one license per 3,000 residents – until it’s eventually eliminated completely, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. Eventually, the restriction would be eliminated in its entirety, Murphy planned to say.

“This won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. We project that overhauling our liquor license regime will create upwards of 10,000 jobs annually and, over the next 10 years, generate up to $10 billion in new economic activity and $1 billion in new state and local revenues,” his prepared remarks read.

His remarks weren’t specific about the timetable for relaxing the requirement, but the governor said municipalities would still retain local control that was “so critical in making sure our downtowns retain the character that makes them so special.” He also proposed a tax credit for businesses that had already invested in liquor licenses, which can go for more than $1 million in some towns.