New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be sworn in to a full term this New Year's Day, making history as the state's first elected female governor.
Hochul's ceremony will be held in Albany Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. The ceremony will include an invocation from religious leaders, a choral performance and a presentation from Kayden Hern, the 8-year-old poet laureate of the inauguration ceremony. Hochul is expected to take the oath of office with her hand placed on two bibles — her family bible, and a so-called "States Bible" borrowed from the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library.
Hochul will also deliver remarks focused on emphasizing her plans to make a difference for New Yorkers.
Her path to the state's top elected position began in August 2021 when her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal. She won a full four-year term after defeating Republican rival Lee Zeldin in a closer-than-expected general election.
In her seventeen months filling out Cuomo's term, Hochul oversaw a state that was reeling from the effects of two U.S. Supreme Court decisions that challenged the constitutionality of the state's gun laws and federal abortion laws. Hochul had signed measures to limit guns in public spaces as a result, which is now the subject of a federal court case.
Along with Hochul, State Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will be taking the oath of office at the ceremony after each won another term in the November general election.
Correction: This article has been updated to correct Kayden Hern's role as poet laureate for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s inauguration.