New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be sworn in to a full term this New Year's Day, making history as the state's first elected female governor.

Hochul's ceremony will be held in Albany Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. The ceremony will include an invocation from religious leaders, a choral performance and a presentation from Kayden Hern, the 8-year-old poet laureate of the inauguration ceremony. Hochul is expected to take the oath of office with her hand placed on two bibles — her family bible, and a so-called "States Bible" borrowed from the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library.

Hochul will also deliver remarks focused on emphasizing her plans to make a difference for New Yorkers.

Her path to the state's top elected position began in August 2021 when her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal. She won a full four-year term after defeating Republican rival Lee Zeldin in a closer-than-expected general election.