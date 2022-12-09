With Election Day behind them, some New York state lawmakers have turned their attention to a politically unpopular issue that would require action before year’s end: raising their own taxpayer-funded pay.

The state’s 150 Assembly members and 63 senators receive a base salary of $110,000, on top of limited stipends for leadership positions and a $183-a-day coverage for any overnight travel to Albany. But a prior plan to increase their pay to $130,000 a year was struck down by the courts despite approval from a state commission, leaving some lawmakers to clamor for an increase.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), both voiced support for a legislative pay hike.

“I believe they deserve a pay raise,” Hochul said Friday in the Bronx. “They work extraordinarily hard. It's a year-round job. I've been with them many times in their districts and they work very hard and they deserve it. It is up to them on whether or not they want to come back and make that effective.”

Spectrum News NY1 first reported the pay-raise talks.

Under the New York constitution, the annual pay rate for state legislators is set by law, meaning the lawmakers themselves get to determine the base legislative salary as well as the level of leadership stipends.

But the constitution prohibits the state Legislature from changing the pay rate in the middle of any two-year term. So if lawmakers want to increase their pay for the next legislative term that begins in January, they would have to do so by this month.

For lawmakers, it’s a politically fraught topic, leaving many fearful that their opponents could use the issue against them at the ballot box. Because of that, prior legislative pay raises over the decades have generally come after Election Day — in the small, less-than-two-month window before the start of the new term every other year.

That window is open now. And Heastie seemed to acknowledge that some lawmakers have been discussing the possibility of a raise. But he stopped short of signaling any sort of vote was forthcoming — at least at this time.

“I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do,” Heastie told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday. “People don't realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families. I don't think there's enough money in the world that could compensate you for being away from your families. But that being said, at this moment, there’s no discussion about coming back (to Albany) at this moment.”

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said “nothing is on the table at this moment” but didn’t shut the door completely. “(As) with all things, we will discuss as a conference,” she said.