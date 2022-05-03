“We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress,” Hochul tweeted. She added, “With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history – and make a difference.”

Hochul is the first woman to serve as governor of New York. Delgado is the first person of color to represent the 19th Congressional District, which currently spans portions of the Capital district into the Hudson Valley. He is the first person of African American and Hispanic descent to be the state’s lieutenant governor.

"New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Delgado said in a statement sent out by Hochul’s office announcing the appointment. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates