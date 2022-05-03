Gov. Kathy Hochul moved to fill the vacant lieutenant governor position on Tuesday, tapping Rep. Antonio Delgado to take the role. That appointment makes the congressman the second-highest ranking state official in New York. He is also expected to be her running mate in the upcoming election.
Hochul’s announcement comes one day after the state legislature passed a new law that allows former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to be removed from that ballot because of his federal indictment on corruption charges, marking a major change to state election law.
In a statement on Twitter, Hochul praised her new No. 2 and leaned into the history-making potential of their shared leadership.
“We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress,” Hochul tweeted. She added, “With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history – and make a difference.”
Hochul is the first woman to serve as governor of New York. Delgado is the first person of color to represent the 19th Congressional District, which currently spans portions of the Capital district into the Hudson Valley. He is the first person of African American and Hispanic descent to be the state’s lieutenant governor.
"New Yorkers deserve a Lieutenant Governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Delgado said in a statement sent out by Hochul’s office announcing the appointment. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates