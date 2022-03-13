Three New York City housing sites, a Hell’s Kitchen open-air market, and the Hunts Point rail station have been recommended by Governor Kathy Hochul for inclusion on state and national registers of historic places.

The sites are among 21 properties across New York that Hochul announced the state Board for Historic Preservation will recommend for recognition. 

"As we reflect on the broad and diverse history of the Empire State, these nominations represent the places behind the inspiring stories from our past," Hochul said in a press release. "These additions to the historic registers will help ensure resources are available to protect historic sites so that the past can continue to inspire us today — and into the future."

A real estate brochure showing the front of Kent Manor, a large brick building

Plan of Elevation of Kent Manor, ca. 1935.

Columbia Avery Library, New York Real Estate Brochures.
Kent Manor, with large trees obscuring it

Now Hampton Court

Google Street View

One of the recommendations is the Kent Manor apartment complex next to Forest Park in Kew Gardens, built in 1937 in the area’s signature Georgian Revival style by Jewish architect Benjamin Braunstein. 

The buildings housed Jewish families who fled war-torn Europe as well as other immigrants. The complex was rebranded Hampton Court in 1987 with 316 co-op apartments.

Rendering of the Boulevard Houses

Rendered view of proposed Boulevard Houses, looking south from Linden Boulevard, 1949.

Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History
Image of the red brick Boulevard Houses

Boulevard Houses

New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Two Brooklyn public housing sites were also recommended for historic recognition: Boulevard Houses in East New York and Fiorentino Plaza in Cypress Hills. 

Built between 1949 to 1950, the 26-acre Boulevard Houses development was part of the city’s housing for veterans returning from serving in World War II. The complex holds 18 residential buildings with about 1,400 units on two blocks divided by a landscaped mall.

Fiorentino Plaza was built in 1971 as part of the Model Cities program. The development reflects a different philosophy for public housing with eight four-story buildings to match the surrounding low-rise neighborhood.

black and white rendering of Fiorentino Plaza

Rendering of the future Fiorentino Plaza public housing development, from “Central Brooklyn Model Cities,” in Plan for New York City 1969: A Proposal

New York City Planning Commission, via New York Public Library
Photograph showing Fiorentino Plaza, which is four stories high with brown and white facade

Fiorentino Plaza

New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

This “vest pocket” design approach was a marked difference from the NYCHA high-rise complexes that critics said “caused excessive neighborhood displacement and concentration of potential social problems,” Hochul’s office said. 

The two complexes are also part of a $600 million renovation and infrastructure upgrade project by private developers, New York YIMBY reported in January.

A black and white photograph showing the low-slung gabled train station

1940 view looking northwest showing the storefronts along Hunts Point Avenue.

NYC Municipal Archives

The Hunts Point rail station was designed by Cass Gilbert, the famed architect who designed the Woolworth Building, the Brooklyn Army Terminal and the New York Life Building. The station featured French Renaissance design and was built between 1908 and 1909 as part of the expansion of the Harlem River Branch line of the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad Company.  

The exterior of the station is covered in graffiti

The Hunts Point rail station

New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
Inside the abandoned Hunts Point station, showing a barrel ceiling and debris

Inside the abandoned Hunts Point rail station

New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Once the railroad went bankrupt in 1937 and ended passenger service to the station, the building housed retail stores for several decades. There are now plans to turn the station into an event space called Bronxlandia, the New York Times reported

a Drawing of what Paddy's market looked like in the 1890s - full of vendors and customers

Drawing by W.A. Rogers of the “Saturday Night Market on Ninth Avenue,” also known as Paddy’s Market, 1890.

Harper's Weekly
Black and white photograph showing vendors on 9th avenue

Peddlers on Ninth Ave. north of West 40th St., 1936

New York Public Library Digital Collections

The former open-air Paddy’s Market on Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen flourished between 1885 to 1939, as immigrants flocked to the area’s tenement buildings. The market featured vendors selling food products from around the world on pushcarts and attracted throngs of shoppers once the elevated Ninth Avenue subway line was built, according to W42St.com

The market lost its space after the area was marked for the Lincoln Tunnel in 1938. A proposed historic district would encompass not just the market but about 80 nearby tenement buildings with roots in the mid-to-late 19th century. 

“In many cases, their storefronts remain intact, even as they continue to house food stores and restaurants,” according to the Clinton Housing Development Company nonprofit group. 

Present day photographs of Hell's Kitchen, showing tenement building

Hell's Kitchen

New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
Present day photographs of Hell's Kitchen, showing large brick buildings

Hell's Kitchen

New York Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Once listed on state and national historic registers, the property owners can become eligible for public preservation programs and seek financial assistance for revitalization via state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.