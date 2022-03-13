Three New York City housing sites, a Hell’s Kitchen open-air market, and the Hunts Point rail station have been recommended by Governor Kathy Hochul for inclusion on state and national registers of historic places.

The sites are among 21 properties across New York that Hochul announced the state Board for Historic Preservation will recommend for recognition.

"As we reflect on the broad and diverse history of the Empire State, these nominations represent the places behind the inspiring stories from our past," Hochul said in a press release. "These additions to the historic registers will help ensure resources are available to protect historic sites so that the past can continue to inspire us today — and into the future."