New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday nominated a new candidate for chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, selecting a sitting associate justice who is expected to face a far easier path to confirmation than her initial pick for the position.

Hochul, a Democrat, selected Associate Justice Rowan Wilson from a list of seven finalists for the key role, which includes oversight of the state’s entire judicial branch and its more-than-$2 billion budget. The also issue key decisions that have a vast impact for New Yorkers.

Hochul’s nomination could put an end to months of Democratic infighting over her previous selection for chief judge — Hector LaSalle, a presiding justice of the Appellate Division, whom the state Senate first rejected in February amid concerns over his judicial record. On Monday, the Senate’s Democratic majority signaled Wilson — with a more liberal record than LaSalle — will be easily confirmed.

“Judge Wilson's sterling record of upholding justice and fairness makes him well-suited to lead the court at this critical time,” Hochul said in a statement.

But at the same time, Hochul’s nomination could cause her a constitutional headache.

Along with nominating Wilson for chief judge, Hochul also selected former state Solicitor General Caitlin Halligan — another of the seven finalists for chief judge — to replace Wilson as associate justice.

The move was made possible by a recently passed bill allowing Hochul to select two judges for the Court of Appeals from the same list of finalists, which were selected by a board known as the Commission on Judicial Nomination. But Senate Republicans have claimed the soon-to-be-signed law is unconstitutional, and have threatened to challenge it in court.

In the meantime, Senate Judiciary Chairman Brad Hoylman-Sigal, a Manhattan Democrat, issued a statement saying positive things about both Wilson and Halligan. He had previously hinted that Wilson would likely have a smooth path to confirmation in the Senate. That’s in direct contrast to LaSalle, who drew immediate skepticism from labor unions and Democratic lawmakers.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to conduct fair and thorough hearings to examine the extensive records of Associate Judge Wilson and Ms. Halligan,” Hoylman-Sigal said in his statement.