Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul maintained a robust 17-point lead over Republican challenger, Representative Lee Zeldin, in the race for governor, according to a new poll from the Siena College Research Institute released Tuesday.

Hochul inched up one percentage point since August, with 54% of voters polled supporting her. She now leads in the downstate suburbs, after falling behind in August.

Other Democratic incumbents up for re-election in the November midterms also maintained their leads including: U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

With a little over a month until elections, the top three issues motivating prospective voters of either party were: economic issues, “threats to democracy” and crime, the poll found. It did not define "threats to democracy," but left it open to voters' interpretation.

Topics such as abortion and national gun policy were “second tier issues for most voters” according to Siena Collage pollster Steven Greenberg.

Since Hochul took office after former Gov. After Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last year, she’s amassed $37 million in campaign donations, largely from real estate moguls, hedge fund executives and wealthy business elites, according to state campaign finance records.

Congressman Lee Zeldin has so far raised $9 million.

Greenberg said it was not surprising that Hochul and other Democratic incumbents were leading.

“Those Republican challengers – underfunded compared to the Democrats – have their work cut out for them in a state with more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans, more independents than registered Republicans, and where the GOP hasn’t won a statewide election in 20 years,” Greenberg said in a press release.

Gov. Hochul and Rep. Zeldin have yet to debate one another. While Hochul has agreed to participate in a debate hosted by Spectrum News NY1 on Oct. 25, Zeldin has not yet agreed to attend, and instead goaded Hochul to a series of debates around the state.

You have until Oct. 14 to send in a voter registration application. The general midterm election is on Nov. 8. If you’re already registered, you can find your polling site online.