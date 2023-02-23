Factbox This story is the third in a series on long COVID treatment options in New York City. Read the first piece on public facilities run by NYC Health + Hospitals and the second on university care.

At long COVID clinics within New York City’s private health systems, medical teams are working to solve this chronic condition. But in the absence of specific treatments that address long COVID's underlying cause, doctors often focus on treating individual symptoms — a strategy that works better for some patients than others. Private health clinics can often be more efficient than their public counterparts, streamlining the process of quickly connecting patients with specialty doctors who can treat the various maladies connected to long COVID, which can range from brain fog to heart disease. For example, Maimonides Health in Brooklyn runs one of few clinics that cares for children dealing with long COVID, while Jamaica Hospital in Queens offers holistic and alternative medicine experts along with conventional doctors. But despite the efficiency and range of options available with private care, some patients who spoke to Gothamist described difficulties with finding the right specialists and said they sometimes received medical advice that was unhelpful for them. Patients at city-run public clinics and academic medical centers have encountered similar difficulties, as learning how to treat long COVID is a universal challenge across health systems.

Long COVID patients who have chronic fatigue may be particularly likely to get unhelpful recommendations, as doctors may simply tell them to rest and return in a few months. These patients might also be pointed to exercise-focused rehabilitation programs, even though exercise can worsen symptoms according to the World Health Organization. This discrepancy is likely a matter of doctors not being educated in the context of post-exertional malaise, and going with a treatment that could be helpful for fatigue in other cases. “I don't want other patients to go through what I did as far as getting their hopes up, and thinking you’re going to this expert team that’s going to do everything in their power to heal you,” when in fact, options may be limited, said Melissa Mansfield, a Brooklyn-based long COVID patient who has visited the Maimonides clinic as well as a center at Mount Sinai. Multiple disciplines for a complex disease Almost three years since the first long COVID patients began sharing their stories, “there is no single medication, no single therapy that makes all the symptoms better,” Dr. Thomas Gut, an internal medicine doctor with the Post-COVID Recovery Center at Staten Island University Hospital. It’s part of Northwell Health, New York state's largest health care provider.

“A visit at our clinic means that you'll be seen by myself in person, and on the same day, you'll be seen by a neuropsychologist and also a rehab specialist,” Gut said. This multidisciplinary approach is a theme across New York City, which reportedly has more long COVID clinics than anywhere else in the country. At Maimonides, pediatric and adult patients are evaluated by an infectious disease expert, then they receive referrals to specialists depending on their symptoms. For example, a patient with heart issues may see a cardiologist, while someone with gastrointestinal symptoms may see a GI expert.

Maimonides Medical Center in Borough Park. Reece T. Williams/Gothamist

To streamline this referral process and build up expertise across the health system, Maimonides has dedicated specialists in each department who are “overseeing long COVID patients,” said Dr. Barbara Alvarez, an infectious disease doctor at the adult clinic. In addition, long COVID patients at Maimonides may receive preventative care, such as cancer screenings. Many patients don’t have a primary care doctor, so the clinic tries “to establish that care,” Alvarez said. The city’s public long COVID clinics run by New York City Health + Hospitals similarly help long-haulers access preventative care. The pediatric clinic at Maimonides sees hundreds of patients from the city as well as upstate New York, Long Island and other regions, said Dr. Rabia Agha, the director of pediatric infectious diseases at Maimonides. Other city health systems with adult long COVID clinics typically refer children here, she said. Research on long COVID in children has been limited, in part due to smaller numbers of patients. But children usually have similar symptoms to adults, Agha said. She’s been surprised to find that the condition can affect kids who were “perfectly fine before the virus hit them” along with children who had other medical conditions prior to COVID-19.

Dr. Rabia Agha, the director of pediatric infectious diseases at Maimonides. Reece T. Williams/Gothamist