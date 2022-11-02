The New Jersey State PBA celebrated the capture in a brief tweet at about 11:30 a.m .

Police Wednesday apprehended Kendall Howard, 30, of East Orange, who was charged the day before with the attempted murder of two police officers.

The man accused of shooting two police officers in Newark is in custody, captured just blocks from where the shooting took place, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed.

One officer was shot through the face into the shoulder, and the other was shot in the leg, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said late Tuesday night. Both remained in the hospital as of that point, in stable condition.

Authorities had not yet issued a formal statement with more information on the case as of noon on Wednesday, but had alerted media to a press conference that would take place at 3 p.m.

Authorities have also not yet said what sort of weapon was used in the shooting.

Two police officers had arrived at a building near Van Velsor Place in the city’s South Ward around 1 p.m. on Tuesday responding to a call from a concerned resident who said they recognized a suspect from a police flier about a shooting on Oct. 28 in their building, Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday evening. After not finding the suspect in the building, officers made their way to the parking lot in the back of the building, where the suspect was spotted, Baraka said.

Officials said the suspect brandished a gun and shot at both of the officers at close range.

On Tuesday, officers had gone door to door in the apartment building with the aid of a SWAT team, Baraka had said. Neighbors were evacuated as law enforcement sealed off a perimeter. The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies were on site during the search.

Catalina Gonella contributed reporting.