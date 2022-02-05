For months, community groups had urged lawmakers to consider a so-called “unity map” that kept racially distinct communities intact, potentially increasing their political power.

The maps ultimately approved by Albany were the work of Democratic state legislators, who assumed control of state and congressional redistricting after the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission – comprised of five Democrat-aligned commissioners and five Republican-aligned members – failed to reach consensus.

With Democrats controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s office, adoption of the maps was all but ensured.

The IRC was created after voters approved an amendment to the state constitution in 2014. The panel was intended as an answer to historic gerrymandering driven by both the Democrats or Republicans, depending on who was in power in Albany.

Among its tasks, according to its founding charge, was creating districts that avoided the “denial or abridgment of racial or language minority voting rights,” were not made “for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents,” and which were “as compact in form as practicable.”

On Wednesday, Democrats in Albany approved new district maps that critics say violate the spirit of the IRC. Hochul signed the legislation into law the following day.

A lawsuit filed Thursday by a group of Republicans claims that “the Democratic Party politicians who control the New York Legislature and Governor’s office brazenly enacted a congressional map that is undeniably politically gerrymandered in their party’s favor.”

The complaint quoted Dave Wasserman, an analyst with the Cook Political Report, who told the New York Times that Democrats “can gain three seats and eliminate four Republican seats” in “an effective gerrymander.”

The advocates for communities of color have other objections.

Vattamala pointed to the area of Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park in Queens, which has a strong South Asian and Indo-Caribbean population. It was previously carved into seven state Assembly districts, depriving the community of South Asian political representation.

The Unity Map Coalition pushed for the neighborhood to be contained in one Assembly district; under the newly drawn lines, Vattamala said, it is spread across three Assembly districts.

“They’re still in a terrible situation,” he said.

Vattamala said “there’s definitely a possibility” that racial justice organizations would join with Republicans in opposing the Democratic redistricting efforts, a point that was echoed by others in the Unity Map Coalition.

Democrats defended the new maps.

“We have very strict rules here in New York that we operate under when these lines are drawn,” Queens state Senator Michael Gianaris, a Democrat who oversaw the redistricting plan, said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show on Wednesday. “Among them is: the lines are not drawn for the purpose of benefiting a party or a particular individual. We believe we have complied with those rules.”

Michael Li, a redistricting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, said the new maps would benefit communities of color “in some ways” while undermining them in others.

“In particular, for voters in fast-growing Latino and Asian communities, who were hoping that new maps would give them a bigger, more meaningful seat at the table, there is a lot of disappointment in these maps,” Li said.