Tuesday’s midterm elections in New York saw several Democratic congressional seats flip red, though it remains unclear whether those gains were enough to contribute to a takeover of the House of Representatives.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Democrats secured 14 of the state’s 26 seats, with two races still not called, according to the Associated Press. Republicans have so far secured 10 New York congressional seats, up from eight in 2020.

The election was the first one under the state’s newly drawn congressional lines, which were decided following a contentious legal battle. Earlier this year, an appeals court struck down the Democrats’ proposed redistricting plan, citing the party had gerrymandered the districts, resulting in more competitive seats across the state. There was also one congressional seat that was no longer in play this year following the 2020 Census count, which allocated 26 seats to New York — down from the previous total of 27.

Republicans’ close margin in multiple congressional races across the state show that neither party has a stronghold, said Bruce Gyory, a Democratic political strategist.

“In two years, this could turn around,” Gyory said. “No one should feel they've locked these seats up for the long-term.”

The results also confirm the issues that New Yorkers care most about.

“Clearly, New York does not have much patience for people who want to take away a woman's reproductive health choices in that regard,” Gyory said. “They don't have a high tolerance for election deniers, but they also don't have any tolerance for people who they perceive as soft on crime.”

Though some Republican candidates framed their challengers as soft on crime, many Democrats in the state and across the country were able to cut through that messaging to gain support, said political consultant O’Brien Murray.

“Democrats stayed on message,” Murray said, pointing to the party’s effort to drum up votes around protecting access to abortion. “They were able to turn out their base.”

Though some congressional races are still playing out, one thing is for certain: Democrats will have significantly less power in Washington. This means both parties will likely focus on building support ahead of the next presidential election, Gyory said.

“The second half of this will be the 2024 elections, and can either party secure an enduring majority in the House of Representatives?” he said. “And I think that is a very open question.”

These are the New York congressional races that contributed to the Republican House majority:

A red takeover on Long Island

Democrats mounted aggressive campaign efforts across Long Island in the weeks before the election, sending first lady Jill Biden to campaign for candidates. With three races without an incumbent and new district lines, Democrats had hoped for a tight race across the four districts. But Republicans are poised to win across Nassau and Suffolk counties, with only one race yet to be called.

On Long Island, weak Democratic messaging on economic uncertainty and crime drove up the Republican margins, Gyory said. But that doesn’t mean the same will be true in 2024.

“Neither party should rest comfortably on how independent voters are going to break in Long Island,” Gyory said. “By 2024, we could be looking at a very different mix of how Long Island is going to react.”

Republicans narrowly win key upstate districts

Votes continue to be counted in two districts upstate where candidates remain neck and neck.

Support for Gov. Kathy Hochul aided the Democrats upstate, Gyory said. But they lost on messaging about crime, and didn’t have enough support in rural areas to carry the seats, he added.

Here’s a look at some high-profile races across the state:

NY-01: Nick LaLota (R) vs. Bridget Fleming (D)

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, held this seat before his unsuccessful bid for governor, making it an open race in the district long held by a Republican. President Joe Biden narrowly won the district in 2020, leaving Democrats hopeful the seat could swing. But Nick Lalota, who served as chief of staff to the Suffolk County Legislature, won the district by a margin over 10%.