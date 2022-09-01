The site is also well positioned geographically for the state’s overhaul of the energy grid, which is pivoting toward wind, solar and geothermal power. Part of the renovation plan is to connect the plant to renewable power sources upstate and offshore in the Atlantic Ocean. The plant is tied directly into the grid, which makes it an ideal spot for running transmission lines like an extension cord that plugs into Ravenswood like an outlet. From there, the energy can be delivered directly to homes and businesses. Plummer believes this could be a model for the transition for other fossil fuel-powered generation stations.

“It's a green transition and both of those words matter,” Plummer said. “It has to be a transition because you can't flip a switch and make it happen. It also has to be green because we recognize the reality of climate change and more broadly the challenges of energy security.”

The clean energy could also come from offshore. For more than two years, Rise, Light & Power has been developing a project called the Queensboro Renewable Express. The company just completed more than 250 miles of geophysical surveys in New York Harbor to figure out the best way to run underwater transmission lines from 3,900 megawatts of offshore wind power in the Atlantic Ocean via Verrazano Narrows through the Upper New York Bay and in the East River to Ravenswood. That would be enough to power well over 1 million homes. The facility is also exploring the option of building their own wind farm in the East River.

Rise, Light & Power has no estimate for how much the complete transition will cost. Much will depend on market forces and how much governmental funding Ravenswood will receive for going renewable. Plummer said they are applying for grants available through New York State Energy Research and Development Authority as well as federal monies through the Inflation Reduction Act.

If approved by regulators, a zero-emissions Ravenswood could provide power to more than 2 million homes without causing the greenhouse gas pollution that contributes to global warming and the negative health impacts on the public housing communities that surround its 27-acre site. Plummer is hopeful that this permitting process could finish by the end of this decade, allowing construction to begin.