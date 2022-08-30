Thousands of debt-ridden New York City cab drivers will finally see relief through a city-backed loan program starting next month, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday.

Under the “Medallion Relief Program +” – an agreement between the city, the taxi drivers’ union, and lenders – taxi medallion debts will be capped at $200,000. The agreement was first announced in November after a 15-day cab driver hunger strike. After months of waiting for the city to get the program up and running, officials on Tuesday said it will be operational starting on September 19th.

The city has also agreed to make $30,000 down payments on the loans and pick up the cost of the medallion loan if the owner defaults on it.

Adams announced the new version of the deal on Tuesday after finalizing with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance – the union that represents drivers – and Marblegate – the largest taxi medallion lender in the city.

“This was nine long months. We wish it had gone much faster,” NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai told Gothamist. “One of the consequences of it taking so long is that the interest rate, which we had agreed to at 5% back in November, is now going to go up to 7.3% in light of inflation ... but overall, it's a tremendous gain for us.”