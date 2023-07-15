The arrest of Rex Heuermann for some of the Gilgo Beach murders represents a major advancement in a case that has baffled law enforcement and frustrated victims’ families for more than a decade. Prosecutors and law enforcement say the breakthrough was a combination of new forensic techniques, cell phone locations as well as a new approach to pursuing leads in the case. But there are still many questions: Heuermann was charged with three murders, and is likely to be charged with a fourth. But over the years, at least 11 victims were cited as being part of the Gilgo Beach murders though officials are not yet connecting Heuermann to those killings. What are the Gilgo Beach murders? In December 2010, Suffolk County Officer John Malia and his K9 partner Blue were conducting a training exercise along Ocean Parkway at Long Island’s Gilgo Beach when the pair found a set of human remains belonging to Melissa Barthelemy, according to court records. Shortly after, investigators discovered three more bodies — those of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. The women, known as “the Gilgo Four” were described as “petite” sex workers in their 20’s and all had been found in close proximity, bound in tape or belts and wrapped in a burlap material. By 2011 seven more bodies were found — five women, one man and a toddler — in remote parts of the beach, though the manner of their deaths and the conditions of their remains differed from the Gilgo Four and their killings may have pre-dated the others. Police were flummoxed for years and drew criticism for not prioritizing the investigations because most of the victims were sex workers. Who did they arrest this week?

A photo of Rex Heuermann Suffolk County DA's office

Rex Heuermann, 59, is an architect and consultant living in Massapequa Park, NY on Long Island, just about 15 miles from where the bodies were discovered. He had an office in Manhattan where he was arrested Thursday, officials said. On Friday afternoon he was arraigned at criminal court in Riverhead and charged with six counts of first- and second-degree murder for the killings of Barthelemy, Costello and Waterman. Prosecutors suggest it’s likely he will also be charged in the murder of Brainard-Barnes. Neighbors described the home where he lived with his wife and daughters as unkempt and said the family kept to themselves. In a recent interview about his consulting business, Heuermann described himself as a “troubleshooter” for developers seeking to do business with the city’s Department of Buildings. Heuermann pleaded not guilty Friday. Why did the arrest happen now? Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said a task force was convened in January 2022 to reexamine the case. It comprised investigators from his office, the FBI, the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Police. Tierney said there were several factors leading to a break in the case, including technological advancements and a new approach to how investigators operated. Building on prior investigations, the task force was able to narrow the field to search for a tall, heavy-set, middle-aged white man who had owned a first-generation Chevy Avalanche and lived around Massapequa Park. Heuermann fit the bill and with the approval of a grand jury, investigators placed him under constant surveillance. Authorities say they found that burner phones used to contact the women matched the locations of Heuermann’s cell phone around the times of the killings. They also tracked his online activity and found a litany of searches for “torture porn” and child pornography — with graphic descriptions of women and children being abused and raped. Along with those searches, investigators said Heuermann was closely following any progress in the investigation. They reconsidered their media strategy in the case so as to avoid tipping off Heuermann on how closely he was being watched. “We knew we were playing before an audience of one person,” Tierney told reporters Friday. A major break came in the form of a pizza box.

A photo of the discarded pizza box investigators used to identify DNA. Suffolk County DA's office