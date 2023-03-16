Grab yourself a big green hat and a pint glass, because Friday, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day.

For New Yorkers of Irish descent — and those who claim to be for the purpose of day drinking — that means getting decked out in green garb and descending on New York City for one of the world's biggest parades marking the holiday.

Each borough has its own St. Patrick’s Parade in the lead-up to the big day, but the main event takes place in Manhattan. It draws about 2 million spectators annually to watch roughly 150,000 participants march. It is sponsored every year by the St. Patrick’s Day Foundation NYC — a local nonprofit organization founded to celebrate Irish American history.

The parade kicks off on Friday at 11 a.m., beginning on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and then making its way uptown, where it will end on 79th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Spectators can view the parade along Fifth Avenue, but should make sure to arrive early for a good view.

The parade will feature a multitude of various Irish heritage clubs, marching bands, fire department associations, and other Irish American cultural groups.

Marion Casey, director of undergraduate studies at Glucksman Ireland House at NYU, says the parade is a celebration of Irish-American roots.

“It’s always been about community,” she said. “If you march in the parade and you march with a group you’re affiliated with, it’s a reunion. If you march with a county association, you’re marching with your cousins.”

New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is actually older than the U.S.: The first parade of its kind in the city was held in 1762, marking the beginning of a long Irish history in New York City. These early Irish immigrants were initially soldiers serving under the British Army. At the time, Ireland was under British rule. Irish were banned from speaking their native language and even from wearing the color green in their home country, but were allowed to express their Irish pride in New York, which was a British colony at the time.

The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in a limited capacity in 2021. Last year's was considered the full return to form for the event.