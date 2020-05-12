Joey Thompson would normally be handing out quarters to kids at Lucky Leo’s, a Seaside Heights arcade. Now he’s drinking coffee outside his shuttered workplace and has no idea when he’ll be back at work.

"We're waiting on the governor to open the businesses," Thompson, 49, said. "Doesn't matter whether they open the beach or boardwalk. What are you going to do on it?"

Sandy Hook in Monmouth County, which is part of the Gateway National Recreation Area, is also open again for passive recreation only.

The state Division of Travel and Tourism projects a 25% drop in visitors to New Jersey this year and a 30% decline in spending, totaling about $31 billion. The four counties that make up the shore account for about half of the state's visitors and half of tourist spending, according to the report.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, who recently reopened his boardwalk, thinks his city will be OK if most businesses reopen by July.

"What we lose maybe in June ... we’re going to pick up in September and October because frankly the weather is nicer in September and October," he said. "Memorial Day weekend is a big weekend, but then it dies until end of June, Fourth of July because traditionally the kids are in school."

But a huge part of reopening is also regulating people. Can one really rein in behaviors and crowds that are a quintessential part of summer at the shore?

Spadola says he accepted the reality that Memorial Day and the rest of the summer will be different.

"Last year I was at Osprey, which is a bar; it's closed for the entire season," he said. "That's what I was planning on doing, going to a bar, drinking, bar hopping around. But I guess, I don't know, maybe a house party."

Even when things open up, he won’t be cramming into bars anytime soon.

"These beaches become flooded with, like, all New York license plates," Spadola said. "I don't really want to be in a bar or place with a lot of people that are from the city right now. I would never say that because I love New York City and I'm always there [but] that's like the main center of where this is happening."

His sister, Krysti Spadola, owns her own hair salon, which is currently closed per Murphy’s executive order. But she says it’s time for the state to trust small businesses like hers and the mom-and-pop operations along the Jersey Shore to take their own precautions.

"They can be open but just, like, regulated," she said. "Just to get things going and moving."

Driving along the shore workers are spotted installing new hotel signs while others paint the trim on their business. But there’s no sizzle of funnel cakes, no sounds of arcade games and no buzz from overflowing bars and restaurants.

And even when those things return, this year, summer on the Jersey Shore may not sound the same.