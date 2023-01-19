George Santos’ late mother Fatima Devolder wasn’t in New York at the time of the September 11 attacks, The Forward first reported Wednesday. That conflicts with Santos’ claims that his mother was in the South Tower during 9/11 and later passed away from a related illness.

The latest revelation about Santos was uncovered by Alex Calzareth, a Manhattan accountant with a passion for genealogy. He filed a Freedom of Information Request for Fatima Devolder’s immigration records and shared his findings with several news outlets.

Records shared with Gothamist indicate that Devolder was approved to reenter the United States in 2003, two years after the attack on the Twin Towers.

Immigration paperwork shows that Devolder worked in Florida as a farmworker picking squash and beans between 1984 and 1986; she was later employed as a housekeeper on the Upper West Side of Manhattan between 1990 and 1996. Devolder returned to Brazil in 1999, where she told U.S. immigration authorities her wallet and Green Card were stolen.

She spent several years trying to get the U.S. Embassy to reissue her visa, records show.

“Applicant states green card was stolen and that she has been waiting for two years,” an officer at the Rio de Janeiro embassy wrote in June of 2001. Devolder signed that document saying she hadn’t been to the United States since 1999. She eventually reentered the United States in April of 2003.

Leading up to the 2022 election, Santos had made various claims about his late mother’s work history and death. The NY times reported he described her as “the first female executive at a major financial institution,” though the publication tracked down friends who described her as a hard-working cleaner who never worked on Wall Street.

While Santos scrubbed several biographical details from his website – including references to his family’s Jewish heritage — a mention of his mother and 9/11 remained live as of Thursday morning.

“George’s mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, when the horrific events of that day unfolded. She survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer,” the website read, suggesting the cancer was related to her presence during the attack.

“9/11 claimed my mother’s life,” he wrote on Twitter in July 2021.