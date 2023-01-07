George Santos, the New York Republican who fabricated huge swaths of his résumé and life story prior to his election, is officially a member of Congress. Santos, whose district includes part of Long Island and Queens, and his fellow lawmakers were sworn in early Saturday once new Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker on the 15th vote, clearing the way for the rest of the House to be seated. Santos took his seat despite facing sustained pressure from Democrats and constituents to step aside, even getting the cold shoulder at times from fellow state Republicans. But there is little politicians or voters can do to prevent him from remaining in office — unless Democrats and a good number of his fellow Republicans in Congress are willing to expel him. Here’s a look at what could — and could not — happen next as Santos officially takes his seat in office: Can Santos be recalled? The general consensus is no. New York is not among the 30 states with a mechanism for citizens to recall an elected official on the local level, or the 19 states where you can recall state officials, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But it likely wouldn’t matter even if New York did allow recall elections. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t explicitly allow for recall of federal lawmakers. The Constitution lays out three specific eligibility requirements to serve in Congress: You have to be 25 years old, you have to be a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, and you have to be an inhabitant of the state you’re elected in. Various attempts by other states to add on to those eligibility rules — or recall congressional representatives — have been rejected by the courts, according to Jerry Goldfeder, a New York election attorney who wrote an analysis in the New York Law Journal last month. That includes the state of Arkansas, which tried to implement term limits but was shot down by the U.S. Supreme Court, and New Jersey, where the state’s top court ruled a 2010 attempt at recalling U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez was unconstitutional. Santos admits he lied about certain facts of his biography. Is that a crime? No. The reality is that candidates and politicians sometimes lie about themselves and their policies. While such falsehoods may stir outrage as they did in the case of former President Donald Trump, they are generally protected under the First Amendment. Andrew Weissmann, a former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, said one obvious offense by Santos — lying to voters — is something he can’t be charged with. “In many ways, there’s voter fraud that happened, which is that he represented himself to his voters as something that he's not,” Weissmann said.

Andrew Weissmann, former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor