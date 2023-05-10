Rep. George Santos has been accused by federal prosecutors of embezzling campaign contributions and lying in disclosures to the U.S. House of Representatives, in a wide-ranging indictment that follows months of scandal for the freshman congressmember.

Santos has faced a litany of public and political pressure over exaggerations and falsehoods he made about his biography and resume — and federal prosecutors now say some of those have risen to the level of crimes.

The 13-count indictment, which was unsealed by the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday morning, spanned several allegations of money laundering, theft of public funds and wire fraud.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.”

Among other things, the indictment accuses Santos of convincing at least two people to donate $25,000 each to his fictitious company, which he promised to use on TV ads to support his candidacy.

Instead, Santos allegedly transferred the money to his personal account, where he used it to make cash withdrawals, purchase designer clothing, pay for his car and credit card, and compensate associates, “under the false pretense that the money would be used to support [George] Santos’ candidacy and then actually spending thousands of dollars of the solicited funds on personal expenses, including luxury designer clothing and credit card payments,” the indictment reads.

Santos assumed office in January as reports of misrepresentations about his personal and professional life started to emerge, fueling calls for his resignation. Santos’ election to the House helped tip the balance of power in Washington in favor of Republicans, who regained the majority and made significant gains in a state that has long favored Democrats in elections.