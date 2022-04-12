Corey Briskin, a former assistant district attorney in Manhattan, and his husband Nicholas Maggipinto, filed a class-action discrimination complaint against New York City on Tuesday morning.

In the filing with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the couple says the city is violating their civil rights and those of other gay men by refusing to pay for fertility services that would be covered for other employees — including those in straight relationships as well as gay or single women.

Briskin and Maggipinto first started trying to figure out how much it would cost to have a biological child in 2017, about a year after they got married.

The process would involve gathering eggs from a donor and sperm from Briskin or Maggipinto and using in vitro fertilization (IVF) to create an embryo. That embryo would then be implanted in a surrogate who would carry the child. A fertility doctor told the couple it would cost about $200,000 in all, Maggipinto said.

“The sticker shock definitely was a real thing,” Maggipinto told Gothamist last week, ahead of the filing.

The couple knew that surrogacy wouldn’t be covered by the city health plan that Briskin had as an employee of the district attorney’s office, but the plan did include benefits for IVF. However, they soon learned that the plan, administered by EmblemHealth/GHI, requires an employee seeking IVF coverage to first prove they are infertile.

For a woman with a male partner, that’s defined by the plan as failing to conceive after at least 12 months of unprotected intercourse, and for a woman without a male partner that’s defined as failing to conceive after at least 12 cycles of intrauterine insemination, a less costly option.

Briskin and Maggipinto could not meet either of these criteria.