New York City’s yellow cabs may operate and function more like their ride-hailing app competitors in the future, according to the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s strategic plan released late Friday.

The agency said it wants to roll out shared rides, variable pricing and be included in transit apps that compare taxi prices to other ride services “in the coming years.”

“TLC is excited about ways that technology and innovation can facilitate the taxi industry’s continued recovery from the impacts of the pandemic,” TLC Acting Commissioner Ryan Wanttaja wrote in a statement. “The Taxi Strategic Plan includes big ideas that will help ensure the long-term viability of the industry, and we are looking forward to working with drivers, industry members, and other stakeholders on implementing these initiatives.”

The plan includes 40 recommendations, some of which are currently underway, like the medallion debt relief program. Other ideas would change the way yellow cabs have historically operated, with plans to open the door to testing automated vehicles and exploring a future of prices that rise and fall based on demand, as opposed to a flat meter rate.

The TLC said it is committed to “supporting the Taxi industry and its future as a critical part of New York City’s transportation network,” and noted these 40 suggestions were created as “a first step to ensuring the continued viability of the industry.”

The yellow cab industry has been facing headwinds for a decade now. For-hire vehicle apps entered the city in 2012, leading to a decline in taxis.

The value of a taxi medallion was more than $1.2 million in 2014, but is now worth about $100,000. The medallions’ nosediving worth has sent owners – taxi drivers who thought the medallion was a foothold in the middle class – into financial and mental crises.

These upheavals have been further exacerbated by the pandemic, which has wiped out any fares from tourism and business sectors. The TLC’s initiatives received mixed reactions, with the drivers’ union hoping for more actions to improve workers’ livelihoods and drivers eager for any possible changes that will earn them higher wages.