The mayor sought to rally New Yorkers behind the next chapter in the pandemic, which he said he hopes will mark a return to normalcy. For the first time since the reopening of city schools, children ages 5 and older and teachers were given the option of removing their masks, while restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues were no longer required by law to check proof-of-vaccination for patrons.

As he did last week, Adams brushed back criticism from some public health experts that relieving the proof-of-vaccination mandate, known as Key2NYC, was premature given the potential for a resurgence and a new variant.

“We want our city to come back,” he said. “I got to get my businesses open. I have to get people back in their offices.”

Although some have also argued that the city’s recovery has been moving apace even amid the restrictions, the mayor insisted that Monday’s milestone is critical.

“I keep saying this over and over again. Our prosperity is going to be tied to symbolism and substance,” Adams said. “The symbolism is that we felt as if our city was closed.”

He later touted the policy for spurring tourism, one of the city’s biggest economic drivers. Following his outing in the East Village, he headed to the Financial District, where he spoke to Goldman Sachs workers about returning to the office, and then to the Javits Center, where he addressed participants at a restaurant industry trade event. In the evening, he was scheduled to greet jazz concertgoers at the Blue Note.

Restaurant owners largely expressed support for lifting the mandate after a costly pandemic, during which the New York City Hospitality Alliance said thousands of eateries have shuttered.

The mayor had lunch at Veselka with several elected officials, including Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and the area’s City Councilmember Carlina Rivera, along with representatives from the Ukrainian community.