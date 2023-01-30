The family of a CUNY law student who has been missing for weeks is asking the public for clues about his disappearance.

Jordan Taylor, 29, has been missing since Jan. 6, his brother Alton Taylor, said. On Sunday, Alton Taylor organized a group of about a dozen friends and volunteers to walk in the areas where his brother was last seen.

They walked from near the Port Authority Bus Terminal to Battery Park City, handing out flyers and looking for anyone who might have seen him before he disappeared.

“We hope that we find him and in one piece and that we’ll be able to return to some sense of normalcy when that happens,” Alton Taylor said.

According to Alton Taylor, the last time he saw his brother was about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, when Alton Taylor left their shared apartment in Queens for work. The family then tracked Jordan Taylor’s cell phone, and canvassed local businesses for video footage, and learned that he had gone to the Hustle Barbershop between 4 and 5 p.m. that afternoon.

Rafael Padilla, who works at the barbershop, told Gothamist that while he did come in for a haircut, he left suddenly, before Padilla could finish.

Alton Taylor said next, phone records showed his brother around the Port Authority Bus Terminal between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Alton Taylor said his brother later walked past the nearby QNYC nightclub. Jordan Taylor’s phone was discovered near the club at around 1:30 a.m., Alton Taylor said. That fact initially drew special attention to the case, because one of two men who died under suspicious circumstances last summer was last seen at the same club. However, Alton Taylor said there is no evidence that his brother ever went inside the club.