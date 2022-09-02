Labor Day weekend is expected to bring a mix of sun, clouds, showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

For beachgoers, Friday has the most promising weather in store, with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80’s. Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, and by Sunday they’ll be clouded over, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening into Monday.

Those showers and storms may persist throughout the day Monday, though forecasters don’t expect severe thunderstorms or flash-flooding, according to James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

While the dew point was impeccably low Thursday, humidity will creep back up throughout the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80's throughout the weekend into Monday.