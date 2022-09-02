Labor Day weekend is expected to bring a mix of sun, clouds, showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
For beachgoers, Friday has the most promising weather in store, with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80’s. Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, and by Sunday they’ll be clouded over, with the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening into Monday.
Those showers and storms may persist throughout the day Monday, though forecasters don’t expect severe thunderstorms or flash-flooding, according to James Tomasini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
While the dew point was impeccably low Thursday, humidity will creep back up throughout the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80's throughout the weekend into Monday.
Despite the forecasted rain, severe drought conditions persist in parts of New York City, Long Island and the Hudson River Valley. The state’s Department of Environmental Protection warns parts of the Hudson River Valley and the Catskills are at high risk for wildfires. One such fire spanning more than 150 acres of forest has forced the closure of Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County through at least Labor Day.
As we head into what’s typically the most extreme part of Hurricane Season, scientists at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring a tropical storm and two disturbances that could develop into cyclones in the coming days. The tropical storm is headed away from the U.S. to the east and it’s too early to say what impact the two disturbances might have, if any, on the New York metro region.