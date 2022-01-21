It sounds like these missions can be pretty dangerous. Not just because the animal might bite or scratch you, but because you also sometimes have to venture out onto an ice-covered lake.

That was only the once. I mean, it was a pair of cygnets [young swans] that had gone out to a small patch of water and just froze to the ice. I've done ice training many times, and I took all precautions. You know, it had to be done. There was no way I was going to let these animals die frozen to the ice. It was a matter of need. I was only out there for a matter of 20 minutes and I'd freed both.

Were you scared?

I don't get scared with an animal. I think it's the adrenaline that kicks in. I'm thinking of the animal, and that's all that matters to me.

I understand a large part of your job is not only rescuing wild animals in distress but also trying to save domestic animals that have been dumped in the park. Tell us about that.

The thing is people seem to think if they don't want an animal anymore, that it will survive in the park. Ninety-five percent of the time that is not the case. The trouble is also the effect it can have on the ecosystem here. Our highest population of turtles are Red-Eared Sliders, and they started off as people dumping pets. They've reproduced; they're hardier than the native turtles. So, they actually have now become the most dominant turtle in the park, in the lake.

Wow. I have a quote here from someone involved in one of your recent rescues — 8-year-old Zella Riesche from Brooklyn. Last August, she spotted a small bird in trouble – high up in a tree.

Riesche: “That bird was hanging from a fishing hook that was connected to a string that was connected to a branch. It seemed like the bird was in very much pain, but it was still alive and it could survive for a bit longer.”