The calf that escaped a slaughterhouse in Brooklyn on Tuesday will live out her days at a New Jersey animal sanctuary among other famous four-legged runaways. The Black Angus calf, believed to be about four months old, bolted from the Saba Live Poultry slaughterhouse on Tuesday afternoon, dodging a team of wranglers and pizza shop employees as it galloped through the streets of downtown Canarsie. She was eventually apprehended by a lasso-wielding employee of the slaughterhouse and sent back to the farm she came from in Pennsylvania. Footage of the daring escape drew widespread sympathy from New Yorkers, who called for the Canarsie calf’s life to be spared.

After hours of tense bargaining, Mike Stura, the founder of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue, was able to secure the calf’s release during a three-way negotiation with the slaughterhouse boss and farm owner. “I was able to get two of the men on a three-way call,” said Stura, a former truck driver turned animal rights activist. “As soon as I got the owners on the phone, it went really well. Before that it looked bad.”

You don’t imagine them as individuals until you see someone fighting for their lives.

Mike Stura, founder of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue