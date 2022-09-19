Frank Carone, the chief of staff to Mayor Eric Adams and trusted gatekeeper, announced Monday he’ll be leaving public service at the end of the mayor’s first year in office.

The departure, first reported by the New York Times, comes less than a year before Adams completes his first term. It’s unclear where Carone — who served as an attorney for the Brooklyn Democratic Party and was also a law partner at the firm Abrams Fensterman — is headed. Adams’ spokesperson, Fabien Levy, did not respond to a request for comment on why Carone is departing the administration or where he’s going.

Through a spokesperson, Carone said he was proud of his work over the last 18 months, serving on Adams’ campaign, and eventually, City Hall. He also said he was looking forward to “continuing to get stuff done” in the coming months.

“From helping the mayor build the best group of public servants in the city’s history to playing a role in navigating us through the most difficult first few months any mayor has seen in decades, this time has been more fulfilling than I could possibly imagine,” Carone said.

Carone wielded considerable influence over the nascent Adams administration, with political players routinely seeking to get his ear. A review of his calendar showed he regularly met with lobbyists, notably those in the crypto and casino industries, sometimes holding meetings at Casa Cipriani, a members-only Manhattan restaurant. In a previous interview with Gothamist, Carone said he would pay for the businesses meeting at restaurants, which also included frequent stops at the Tribeca bistro The Odeon.

“For the last 18 months, Frank has been my first and last call, and there is no one more responsible for getting stuff done in our administration,” Adams said in a statement. “I’m grateful he agreed to join us for the first year and am looking forward to him being a close partner, advisor, and friend for as long as I’m mayor and beyond.”

Carone was also a globetrotter in his first year in office, traveling to South Korea, Israel and Sweden for official city business.

In an interview with the Times, Carone said he was always planning on leaving New York City government after a year to join Adams’ mayoral campaign.

There was no word on who will succeed Carone.