Fox Sports has apologized after airing a graphic that featured the 9/11 memorial overlaid with promotional MLB logos during Saturday night’s New York Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox.
The aerial shot showed both teams’ logos superimposed on the memorial’s reflecting pools, which sit in the footprint of the former Twin Towers. The graphic aired during the 6th inning of the nationally televised game, and also featured the logo for Fox’s “Baseball Night in America.” The Yankees went on to win the game 14-1.
The use of ground zero as a backdrop drew immediate condemnation on social media. Howie Rose, the Mets radio broadcaster, said the decision was “incomprehensible.” Other uses described it as “beyond offensive” and “tone-deaf.”
In an unattributed statement released to several outlets on Sunday, a spokesperson for Fox News apologized for the mistake.
"During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," the statement reads. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."
The network joins an ever-growing list of brands that have courted backlash for their attempts to commercialize the site of the September 11th terrorist attack – including a “Twin Towers” mattress sale, a 9/11-themed cheese plate, and many, many anniversary tweets.