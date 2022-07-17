The use of ground zero as a backdrop drew immediate condemnation on social media. Howie Rose, the Mets radio broadcaster, said the decision was “incomprehensible.” Other uses described it as “beyond offensive” and “tone-deaf.”

In an unattributed statement released to several outlets on Sunday, a spokesperson for Fox News apologized for the mistake.

"During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," the statement reads. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

The network joins an ever-growing list of brands that have courted backlash for their attempts to commercialize the site of the September 11th terrorist attack – including a “Twin Towers” mattress sale, a 9/11-themed cheese plate, and many, many anniversary tweets.