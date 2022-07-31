A fourth person has died as a result of a brutal heat wave that swept across the city last week, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed.

The person died on Monday, July 25th, officials said, though no further information on the victim was made available. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions, according to officials.

It often takes longer to account for some heat-exacerbated deaths, which happen when chronic diseases worsen as a result of the heat.

A recent study from the city's health department found that approximately 10 New Yorkers die from heat-related causes per year, on average. The report also found there were roughly 360 heat-exacerbated deaths each year between 2011 and 2019.

Gwynne Hogan contributed reporting.