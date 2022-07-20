Someone opened fire in broad daylight on an East Harlem sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, shooting two teenage boys and killing one of them, NYPD officials said.

Justin Streeter, 14, from Plainfield, New Jersey, was shot in the head and rushed by first responders to Harlem Hospital where he later died, according to the NYPD.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said the two boys walked into a bodega on 128th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. As they left and started walking west on 128th street, a man on the corner of Park Avenue appeared and opened fire, Maddrey said.

The two teens tried to run and hide between two parked cars, but Streeter was hit in the head. A bullet struck a 15-year-old in the leg, who kept running down the block. Eventually, a passerby saw he was wounded and was able to calm him down and call 911.

It wasn’t until the NYPD arrived and started investigating the area that they found Streeter, critically wounded between two parked cars, Maddrey said.

“We need your help,” Maddrey said, asking anyone with any information about the shooting to reach out to the NYPD. “Our children, our families, members of this community, cannot go through this gun violence and they shouldn't have to.”

As of Wednesday morning, police hadn’t arrested anyone in the shooting and had not released a description of the shooter.

Shootings of children were up so far this year, according to NYPD data through Sunday, with 104 shot so far, compared with 76 through the same time last year. Despite that increase, fewer children were killed in gunfire; seven so far, compared to 13 children killed at this time last year.

Overall, citywide, the number of shooting incidents and the number of people shot was down slightly from the same time period last year.

Phil Corso contributed reporting. This story has been updated with additional information.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or doing it online.