On Wednesday, WNYC and NY1 will host the first televised debate featuring candidates who are running in the competitive and crowded congressional race to represent one of the most liberal parts of New York City.

The two-hour 10th congressional district debate will start at 7 p.m. and take place just two days before early voting begins ahead of the August 23rd primary. It will be broadcast on both NY1 and WNYC. The debate will be co-moderated by WNYC’s Brigid Bergin and NY1’s political anchor Errol Louis.

Viewers who do not subscribe to Spectrum can view the debate for free on its streaming app. WNYC listeners can tune into 93.9 FM or go to wnyc.org.

The rare open House seat in the 10th congressional district comprising lower Manhattan and parts of northwest Brooklyn has drawn 12 candidates, but only six have been selected to take the debate stage based on their fundraising:

Polls show that the race is tightening around Goldman, Niou, and Rivera, but the close margins combined with what’s expected to be low turnout for an unusual August primary suggest that those trailing could still pull off an upset.

The debate will be an opportunity for candidates to solidify or reconfigure their standing. Gothamist spoke to four veteran political experts: Bruce Gyory, Neal Kwatra, Hank Sheinkopf, and Basil Smikle. Here are four things they will be watching for Wednesday night.

Who will the candidates attack?

Candidates tend to attack the presumed front-runners, especially in crowded debates. “That is more revealing than what they say,” Gyory said.

During a Zoom forum hosted by Politics NY last week, Goldman gleefully nodded to the fact that he was fielding the most accusatory questions from his opponents, which included Jones and Niou. “Must mean something, right?” he said.

Sheinkopf argued that Goldman, who has never served in elected office before, is a logical punching bag given his sizable war chest.

“Because he has the financial advantage, they have to keep him on the defensive,” Sheinkopf said.

As an heir to the Levi Strauss clothing fortune, Goldman is the wealthiest candidate in the race. He recently donated $1 million to his own campaign, according to campaign finance records, growing his total contributions to over $2 million.

On the flip side, candidates who go on the attack run the risk of elevating their rivals, Smikle said. And those leading in polls may prefer to adopt a so-called “Rose Garden” strategy — a reference to a president who elects to stay on the White House grounds to project the power of his office. The term has also been used to describe candidates who want to appear dignified and above the fray.

Overall, Smikle said a live televised debate is an important moment in the race and the candidates who come under pressure must remain “unflappable.”

Kwatra, who most recently consulted on former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s campaign for the congressional seat until he dropped out, said the debate was unlikely to change the minds of those watching. Most viewers who tune into a mid-August debate tend to be well-informed or “high-information voters,” he said.

“There are very few undecided voters who are going to be tuning into this debate,” Kwatra added.

He said the campaigns will be focused on giving supporters and potential donors their best closing arguments, which could take the form of a video clip that circulates the next day on social media.

Will there be a ‘banana peel’ moment?

Experts say the debate will test which candidates can best express their fluency on the issues as well as their ability to deliver points that get viewers nodding their heads.

But the campaigns and media will also be watching for potential controversies. According to Gyory, the question becomes, “Does anybody slip on the proverbial banana peel?”

For many, it was exactly such a jaw-dropping slip-up that occurred during the NY-12 debate last week when both Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two longtime sitting members of Congress, declined to express support for President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. (Maloney later tried to walk back her comment.)

The moment reverberated on social media and made headlines.