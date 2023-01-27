Three firefighters and one civilian were injured and taken to Montefiore Hospital. They were all expected to survive, the FDNY said.

The FDNY received the call around 5 p.m., when they learned a fire had broken out on the fifth floor of a multi-family residential building at 4055 Carpenter Ave.. More than 200 FDNY and EMS officials responded to the scene, where videos posted to social media showed flames shooting through windows of the building's top floors.

A four-alarm fire left three firefighters and one civilian injured in the Wakefield section of the Bronx Thursday night.

John Hodgens, chief of the FDNY, said it took units six minutes to respond to the scene.

"The fire quickly spread to the cockloft area, which is the space between the ceiling and the roof," he said. "And the fire was a heavy fire condition that consumed the entire cockloft area. Our members did a tremendous job getting hose lines in place quickly and getting to the scene of the fire."

About 104 apartments in the building may be affected by the fire, Hodgens said.

The American Red Cross and city Office of Emergency Management were on the scene helping displaced residents find shelter. The city Department of Buildings was also on the scene to assess the structural stability of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.