It remains a mystery who initiated the call to end one of the city’s popular Open Streets on Willoughby Avenue in the Fort Greene and Clinton Hill neighborhoods, but the blowback was swift.

Within hours of Department of Transportation officials removing signs, barricades, and planters, which designated the street being closed to traffic, the agency reversed course and restored everything.

But one thing was clear: The call to release the street back to vehicular traffic came from someone in City Hall.

On Friday morning, Mayor Eric Adams didn’t deny that a staffer attempted to make Willoughby Avenue the first Open Street to close. Instead, he emphasized that he was "mayor of the city" and said he immediately took action when he heard what happened.

“When the information came to my attention — which I was not aware of — when it came to my attention, I called the commissioner,” Adams said Friday. “I asked, ‘Is this something my Councilwoman wants?’ And once I was told no, I was very clear: 'Put that street back.'”