Former police union president Ed Mullins turned himself in to federal authorities on Wednesday morning, months after the FBI raided his home and the union’s office, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed.

Mullins, a combative union leader who headed the Sergeants Benevolent Association for two decades and was known for his attacks on liberal politicians, surrendered in Lower Manhattan just before 10 a.m., the spokesperson, Amy Thorenson, said in an email.

It was not immediately clear what charges he is facing.

Mullins resigned in October, one day after the FBI raided the SBA headquarters in Manhattan as well as Mullins' home in Port Washington, Long Island.

In a statement, the union acknowledged that Mullins was the subject of a federal investigation, but declined to comment further citing “the severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome.”

Prior to his departure, Mullins faced a pair of department trials for disclosing personal information about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, and for referring to two city officials as a “bitch” and “first class whore” on Twitter.

He was docked a total of $32,000 for the offensive tweets, but avoided termination, allowing him to leave with the bulk of his benefits.

Mullins is expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.