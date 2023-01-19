Ed Mullins, the former boss of a powerful NYPD police union, pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing members’ money through bogus reimbursements.

Mullins, 61, who was the fiery and controversial leader of the Sergeants Benevolent Association for two decades, was indicted in Manhattan last year on federal charges for filing hundreds of thousands of dollars in false or inflated expense reports.

Prosecutors said Mullins used those reimbursements – which came directly from union dues – on lavish dinners for himself and his friends, home appliances and even a relative’s college fund.

Mullins, who sported a gray beard and wore blue suit with red pinstripes, admitted he “submitted false and inflated expense reports to the SBA for reimbursement.” He acknowledged he was “not entitled to” the money.

The terms of his deal with the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office specify a sentence between 33 and 41 months for wire fraud. Judge John Koeltl will sentence Mullins on May 25.

The plea capped the downfall of Mullins, who was once one of the most prominent police union leaders in the country. He visited President Donald Trump in the White House and was a regular on Fox News.

In court filings, prosecutors detailed a brazen effort to collect fraudulent expenses from the union’s contingency fund, which was made up of dues paid by the SBA’s 13,000 members.

After spending $45 at a New Jersey wine bar, for example, Mullins received an $845 reimbursement from the union. On another occasion, he paid for family and friends to dine at a high-end Greenwich Village restaurant, then passed the $3,000 tab onto the union.