An NYPD officer who was fired over his close ties to far-right figures is accusing police leaders of violating his First Amendment right to support former President Donald Trump.

In a lawsuit filed on Sunday, Salvatore Greco claims he was unjustly fired for his “personal, familial and political relationships” with Roger Stone, as well as other far-right members of the Proud Boys and OATH Keepers.

A veteran traffic cop, Greco first gained attention last year as an unpaid body guard for Stone, the notorious Trump advisor previously convicted of lying to Congress.

Though he isn’t accused of participating in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, photos showed Greco inside Stone’s hotel room on the day of the riot, carrying his NYPD badge and gun.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell fired Greco earlier this month after a department trial. The department has not shared additional information about the termination, but an NYPD official with knowledge of the case said Greco violated department policy that bans officers from spending time with convicted felons.

In addition to Stone, Greco was also friendly with Kristin Davis, the so-called “Manhattan Madam,” who was previously busted for running a prostitution ring.

In his wrongful termination suit, Greco acknowledges his relationship with Stone and Davis, along with “members of the OATH Keepers, Proud Boys and others who support Trump's America and the political paradigm of Making America Great Again.”

But the suit argues that the NYPD policy barring relationships with felons and hate groups are both “overbroad,” and infringe on a person’s freedom of speech rights. In Greco’s case, the complaint states, despite his relationships, he was not involved in “any criminal or subversive activities with them or anyone else to overthrow the United States government.”

The suit references Mayor Eric Adams, who drew scrutiny for his relationship to Mike Tyson as an NYPD officer. Adams’ role as an escort for the boxer, who was previously convicted of rape, prompted an internal NYPD investigation, though Adams was allowed to keep his job.

Stone, who attended several days of Greco’s disciplinary trial, told Gothamist earlier this month that the NYPD was making an example out of his friend – pointing to Adams’ ties to Tyson as proof that the rule against associating with felons was selectively enforced.

“Like many of Eric Adams’ friends and donors, I’m a convicted felon,” Stone said in a previous interview. “The issue here is whether they treated Adams differently than Greco.”

A spokesperson for the Adams administration did not respond to inquiries. A spokesperson for the NYPD said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.