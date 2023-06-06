Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has officially filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.

The Republican has been broadly expected to announce his 2024 run at an event on Tuesday night, hosted by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The event was first reported by Axios last week.

Christie ran unsuccessfully in 2016 and dropped out after losing badly in New Hampshire, the first official primary that follows the Iowa caucuses, where he also performed poorly. It was a spectacular fall for Christie, who was considered a potential Republican front-runner for several years.

When Hurricane Sandy left a path of devastation across New Jersey in 2012, Christie’s handling of the aftermath received high marks and boosted his approval ratings to 70%.

“Look, Chris Christie has to be recognized as a tremendous political talent,” said Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University. “He was one of the unique governors who used the tools of New Jersey's governorship more effectively than almost anyone else we've seen in the modern history of the state.”

Christie, a former U.S. attorney for New Jersey, was re-elected governor in 2013 in a landslide. But his popularity nosedived in the years that followed, reaching a historic low for any New Jersey governor at 15% by the time he left office in 2018.

His political troubles began two months after his re-election, in January 2014, with a bombshell email that was released about a mysterious traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge.

Christie’s then-deputy chief of staff texted an old friend of the governor’s he’d appointed to a plum job at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the world's busiest bridge. “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee,” the deputy chief, Bridget Anne Kelly wrote to David Wildstein.

That kicked off a full-blown scandal dubbed “Bridgegate,” which dominated the news in New Jersey right up to the 2016 presidential election. The state spent more than $26 million on outside legal costs defending the individuals involved. Federal prosecutors eventually indicted three people: Kelly, Wildstein and Bill Baroni, who was the deputy executive director of the Port Authority at the time.

Wildstein pleaded guilty and testified during the trial that Christie had been told about the scheme to close lanes to the bridge in order to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing his re-election. Baroni and Kelly were convicted of fraud in federal court, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned those convictions in 2020. Prosecutors agreed to vacate Wildstein’s conviction in 2020 after the ruling about Baroni and Kelly.

Still, during Christie’s first run for president, it wasn’t evident that the Bridgegate scandal hurt him.

‘The people in Iowa didn't care about Bridgegate,” Dworkin said. “Chris Christie in 2016 said he was going to be the candidate who told it like it is. And then Donald Trump got in the race and told it like it is even more so and effectively sucked up all the oxygen for the blunt talking Washington outsider.”

Now Christie faces the same uphill climb.

“The people who are rooting for Chris Christie right now are MSNBC Republican hosts, the Lincoln Project, you know, these are not conservative Republican primary voters. It's really moderate mainstream Republicans, which there aren't too many of,” said Jeanette Hoffman, president of Marathon Public Affairs and a longtime Republican strategist in New Jersey.

But Christie is taking on a strategy unlike those of other candidates.

“He wants to be the Trump slayer in this campaign. He is aggressive. He's going after Trump, and no other Republican candidate has yet to do that,” Hoffman said. “And he's really good at that.”

Christie’s unrelenting taunts and sharp criticism in the 2016 Republican primary debates helped take down Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida). Now, he hopes to aim those same prosecutorial talents at Trump – arguing he’s unsuitable for the presidency and won't be electable in a general election against Joe Biden, Hoffman said.

But Christie has a complicated relationship with Trump. Two weeks after losing the New Hampshire primary in 2016, he became one of the first mainstream Republicans to endorse Trump. Christie was mocked in a meme that is surely to resurface as he takes on Trump again.