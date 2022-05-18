Politico reported that state Senator Simcha Felder and Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, both in Brooklyn, said they may also run — while Scott Stringer, the former city comptroller and mayoral candidate, did not rule it out.

The heavily Democratic district means the winner of the primary will likely skate to a victory in the general election against a Republican challenger.

Portions of the newly drawn 10th District overlap with the existing district held by Rep. Jerrold Nalder, a long-serving Upper West Side Democrat who said he plans to run for the newly configured 12th District that includes the Upper East Side. That primary is now poised to pit Nadler against Carolyn Maloney, another veteran member of Congress.

A Park Slope resident and former political strategist, de Blasio had briefly considered but eventually passed on competing in a district that had previously joined his neighborhood with the Staten Island district held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican. The unusual union of the two areas was voided, however, under the redrawn map.

Since leaving office, de Blasio – who previously ran for president – has devoted his time to commenting on national politics. He’s appeared as a guest on MSNBC and penned essays on how President Joe Biden and Democrats should hone their message to voters in the upcoming midterm elections.

De Blasio introduced a universal pre-K program and presided over record-low crime rates during his mayoral tenure, but he was saddled with poor approval ratings during much of his time in office. His last two years were devoted to fighting COVID and he was widely credited for instituting vaccine mandates that raised the city’s vaccination levels.

In an Atlantic essay, the former mayor admitted to having made missteps during his two terms as the City Hall leader.

“When it comes to being unpopular, I’m somewhat of an expert,” he wrote.