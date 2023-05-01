Anna Kaplan, a former Democratic state senator from Long Island, has filed paperwork to challenge embattled Republican Congressman George Santos in 2024.

Kaplan, 57, submitted a “statement of candidacy” on Monday morning with the Federal Election Commission, a move that acknowledges that she is raising money for a campaign to represent the district that includes parts of northeastern Queens and the North Shore of Long Island, federal campaign records show.

A treasurer listed on Kaplan’s paperwork did not immediately respond to comment. But Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic Party chair, told Gothamist that Kaplan had called him.

“She’s run for office, so she certainly merits serious consideration,” he said in a brief phone interview.

So far, three other people have officially signaled their intention to run against Santos, who is facing multiple investigations related to his campaign and personal finances.

The first-year congressman shot to notoriety last year after he was discovered to have embellished and lied about parts of his biography and resume.

Kapan is the only challenger so far who has experience as a prior elected official. In 2018, she beat out a Republican incumbent to the 7th state Senate district that represents Nassau County. In doing so, she became the first Iranian-American elected to the state Senate.

Born to a Jewish family in Iran, she arrived in Brooklyn as a child seeking political asylum, according to Kaplan’s online bio. During the 2018 election, she was endorsed by then-President Barack Obama.

She lost re-election to the state Senate last year to Jack Martins, a former Republican state senator who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2016.

On Twitter, a reporter for Jewish Insider shared a statement he said he received from Kaplan in January about a potential run against Santos.

“As a Jewish political refugee who has fought tirelessly for the memory of the Holocaust to be preserved and honored, I’ve been outraged and disgusted by the insane lies that George Santos has told to our community,” she said.