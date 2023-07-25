The site of the former Century 21 store in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, is being redeveloped into an “urban retail landscape,” including mixed-use commercial and retail businesses totaling some 150,000 square feet, the developer and local councilmember announced on Monday. The project is being led by ASG Equities — the real estate holdings company of the Gindi family, who founded the Century 21 store in 1961.

A new development eyed for the former Century 21 site in Bay Ridge would see some 700 feet of storefronts be repurposed for commercial and retail uses. Photo courtesy of ASG Equities

Plans include repurposing more than 700 feet of storefronts, bringing retail stores encompassing 15 buildings on 86th and 87th streets. ASG said it is now looking for “best in class, institutional quality retail” — a mix that will include supermarkets, apparel, cosmetics, medical, food and more — to fill the 150,000 square feet of commercial space. Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents the district, said the retail will attract shoppers to the area, benefiting local small businesses.

The vibrancy of the 86th Street commercial corridor is crucial to our local economic ecosystem not only as a retail shopping destination but a hub of local employment.

Justin Brannan, City Councilmember

"The vibrancy of the 86th Street commercial corridor is crucial to our local economic ecosystem not only as a retail shopping destination but a hub of local employment," Brannan said in a statement. "A rising tide lifts all boats – the more people shopping on 86th Street, the more economic activity we'll see for our small businesses and restaurants along 3rd and 5th Avenues." In a tweet on Monday Brannan said he's worked on the project for the last two and a half years.

