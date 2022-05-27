New York City parents are grappling anew with how to keep their children safe in the wake of the horrific massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

For many, the shooting has heightened an already pervasive anxiety as crime rates have spiked in neighborhoods across the city. Major crimes have increased citywide by 39%, compared to this time last year, and children and teens have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

At the same time, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials announced this week there has been a dramatic increase in the number of "dangerous instruments" confiscated at schools since students returned from remote learning: Tasers, knives, pepper spray and at least 20 guns have been seized since September, officials said. The mayor urged parents to be more vigilant in order to stop the flow of weapons into schools.

The city’s education department maintains schools themselves are safe, pointing to overall reductions this year in dangerous incidents. But some parents say they feel they have to send their kids to class with items that can protect them from the violence erupting in their communities. Schools Chancellor David Banks said this week that students are "afraid when they're going to school and when they're leaving from school."

And while none of the parents Gothamist spoke to said kids should be carrying guns or knives, they argued students need some measure of protection.

“These young girls should walk around with something so they can defend themselves,” said Ashley Carrasco. She prefers to send her daughter to her South Bronx high school with pepper spray, she said, even though it’s against the rules.

Carrasco said there have been a lot of fights at her daughter’s high school lately and there was recently a shooting a block away from the elementary school where she sends her younger children – just as the students were lining up to go inside. She said staff rushed the kids into the school as shots rang out.

Adriana Aviles, a member of the District 26 Community Education Council in Queens, said she wants to send her daughter with pepper spray to protect her on the trip to and from her Manhattan high school, but she knows she could be punished for it. Instead, she gave her daughter a small safety alarm, which the teen lost.

“I am concerned but what am I supposed to do?” Aviles said.

Amy Tsai’s son attends Truman High School in Co-op City, where there were two student stabbings within weeks of each other just outside school doors early last fall. She said there have also been multiple lockdowns in recent months because of violence in the surrounding community.

Tsai, a parent advocate for the Citywide Council for District 75 schools, said she knows some parents who are encouraging their kids to bring Tasers or razors to school to protect themselves on their commutes.