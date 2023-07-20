As Mayor Eric Adams seeks to shorten the stays of migrants filling the city’s shelter system, displaced new arrivals are creating their own living spaces – under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. In recent days, a dozen men, mostly migrants ejected from a nearby city-run respite center, have formed a small encampment – three tents tucked between parked cars, with a comforter functioning as a padded floor – on the edge of Clinton Hill, near the Brooklyn Navy Yard. While the men told Gothamist on Wednesday they took some comfort from their joint arrangement, the appearance of tents, along with the presence of hundreds of migrants in the nearby Hall Street respite center, has caused a ripple of alarm among Clinton Hill residents, who complained of a lack of communication by the city. And housing advocates said such encampments, rare for New York City, could well become the rule if Adams succeeds in retreating on the city’s long-standing obligations under right-to-shelter rules to provide shelter to all who need it. On Wednesday, the Adams administration announced new approaches to dealing with the growing numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the city, including instituting a 60-day limit on shelter stays for some migrants, a change city officials say is meant to free up space for children and families in the system. At the same time, the administration is asking a judge to relieve the city of its obligations under the shelter rules, which have been in place for decades.

An encampment populated by homeless migrants has sprung up under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Here the occupants pass the time on a recent evening. Arun Venugopal / Gothamist

The Adams announcement was met with pushback by advocates for homeless New Yorkers. “Any weakening of these rights will result in thousands more people sleeping on our streets and in the transit system – a potential reality that no New Yorker wants,” said Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless in a joint statement on Twitter. David Giffen, the executive director of Coalition for the Homeless, said it was imperative that the city not allow the problem of street homelessness among migrants to grow, if it wanted to avoid resembling large cities on the West Coast, where tent encampments line block after block. “Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have vast tent encampments because they don't have the right to shelter and they don't have enough affordable housing,” said Giffen in an interview with Gothamist.

“New York City doesn't have enough affordable housing but we have this baseline of decency which is the legal right to shelter,” he said, “and that is what has kept the city from having those sprawling tent encampments that you see in other cities, so it's critical that we not erode that right to shelter in any way.” The city’s shelter population has topped 103,000, including more than 53,000 migrants who have arrived since spring a year ago. So far, said Giffen, his organization had not encountered many asylum seekers living on the streets of the city. The Adams administration has made moving homeless people out of public spaces a priority, though advocates say the real problem is a lack of affordable housing, including at the lowest income levels. Under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway One of the residents of the encampment beneath the BQE, Junior, is a 26-year-old migrant from Venezuela, who asked that his full name not be used because of his lack of permanent immigration status. Inside the encampment on Wednesday were the meager belongings of the group: bottles of water, plastic containers of food distributed by mutual aid groups, and a cooler. Overhead, a large tote bag hung from a drain pipe After being kicked out of the respite center on Hall Street, Junior and a fellow migrant initially slept out in the open for two weeks, on a discarded air mattress. Junior said he worried that “somebody might come by and grab me or rob me or beat me up.” The concern eased, Junior said, when he and 11 other men received tents and sleeping bags from community activists. Junior said he felt somewhat more secure, “because we are all together.”

A homeless encampment populated by migrants has sprung up under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Housing advocates say New York City will see even more sites if longstanding right-to-shelter rules are relaxed. Arun Venugopal / Gothamist