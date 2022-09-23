“We have clients that wait four, five, six years for an asylum hearing,” said Schulman.

Gonzalez is mindful of employment.

He will need to obtain a work authorization. Although he initially said he’d take whatever work he could get – construction, or sales in a store ideally – in a follow-up interview he declined any questions about work.

Hora said that in her experience, immigration judges did not penalize asylum applicants if it was clear they’d worked before they were legally allowed to, reasoning that it was a necessity.

“No judges ever said anything,” said Hora. “No asylum officer.”

What judges do care about, she said, is something known as “good moral character,” or GMC for short. She advises her clients to pay their taxes in order to establish their GMC. In lieu of having a Social Security number, some immigrants do so through use of an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

For Gonzalez and others arriving in the U.S., Hora said obtaining work, lawful or not, is not challenging.

“Employers are getting desperate,” she said. “They need someone to hire right now.”

Although Gonzalez is tight-lipped about his job prospects, he’s clear about his obligations.

“Everything in our country is really bad,” he said, and his hope is that he can help his family back home.

That includes his youngest daughter, who is about to turn 11 and whose name is tattooed on his upper arm. He asks her to be patient, reminding her that “everything is a process, so I'm going through the process.”

The Darien Gap

Gonzalez’s journey to the U.S. took two months, and involved seven or eight days traversing the Darien Gap, a notoriously dangerous stretch of Colombia and Panama, where many travelers have succumbed to the rough terrain or violence.

“It’s the most dangerous jungle in the world,” Gonzalez said, citing the lawlessness as well as the crocodiles, venomous snakes, and other wild animals.

During this time, the trio rarely slept, his nephew said, relying on the sugar rush from a constant supply of sweets and candies to stay alert. He was especially concerned for the safety of his girlfriend. They declined to be identified in this story for fear of jeopardizing their asylum claims.

The young woman said she’d left high school at the age of 16 due to Venezuela's economic crisis, which caused the country's economy to contract by 80%, pushed its inflation to the highest levels in the world, and rendered its currency almost worthless, with government workers earning the equivalent of $1.50 per month. She spent much of the last five years outside of Venezuela, working at various jobs including a restaurant in Peru and a cell phone store in Colombia.

“I came to this country because of the economy,” she said, “to get a better future for myself and my family.”

Her boyfriend had his own problems. He was the oldest of four brothers and wanted to help his mother, whose health had declined, but his part-time job at a store only brought in $10 a week.