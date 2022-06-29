Many New Yorkers are feeling the effect of higher food prices as grocery store staples such as eggs, meat, fish and cooking oil continue to get more expensive. The burden may be especially great for those who were already struggling to afford food.

Food insecurity sky-rocketed when COVID-19 shut down New York City in spring 2020 and still has not eased back to pre-pandemic levels. Now, food prices are rising due to a mix of global forces — such as climate change, Russia blocking wheat from being exported from Ukraine and the avian flu affecting the supply of chicken and eggs.

Since signing up for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program last June, Harlem resident Blanca Lopez says she and her husband and two daughters have come to rely on the $459 a month they get through the program, formerly known as food stamps. She says she has mostly recuperated the cleaning work she lost during the pandemic, but her husband still has fewer construction jobs than he once did.

On a recent Tuesday, Lopez visited the office of the nonprofit Hunger Free America, near Yankee Stadium, to make sure her benefits got renewed. But, speaking to Gothamist in Spanish, she said the money doesn’t go as far as it once did.

“Sometimes it almost lasts us to the end of the month, but since [the cost of] food has increased a lot, I don’t know if it will be enough,” she said.

Lopez said she has started looking for cheaper options – such as buying the berries her daughter likes from street vendors rather than in the store – but she also sometimes turns to food pantries.

Hunger experts say SNAP is a critical tool to help people afford nutritious food – and it helps stimulate the economy. But while monthly SNAP benefits have gotten more generous during the pandemic, they aren’t stretching as far – and it’s unclear how long the temporary supplemental payments approved by the Biden administration will last at current levels.

A City Harvest poll of 16,000 New York City food pantry users conducted in December 2021 found that almost all respondents were already noticing higher food prices. Nearly 9 in 10 said the trend was leading them to change their purchasing habits and the same number said they anticipated having to rely more on food pantries in the future because of rising costs.